The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Republican state senator withdraws from caucus

November 24, 2019 2:07 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia GOP state senator says she won’t caucus with her party anymore because of a leadership dispute.

Sen. Amanda Chase said in a recent statement that she does not support Sen. Tommy Norment’s continued leadership of the caucus after Republicans lost control of the upper chamber earlier this month. Norment had led the caucus for several years and was recently picked by his Republican colleagues to continue doing so.

Chase, who represents a Richmond-area Senate seat, said she remains a Republican despite leaving the caucus. It’s unclear what her decision will mean for her future committee assignments.

Voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump helped Democrats flip control of Virginia’s General Assembly in legislative elections earlier this month.

