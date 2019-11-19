Listen Live Sports

Runaway Kansas police dog bites 14-year-old on face, chest

November 19, 2019 10:48 am
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a runaway Kansas police dog bit a teenager on the face and chest.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the German shepherd, named Bocephus, disappeared Monday night. Someone found the dog, put him on a leash and walked around a neighborhood in an unsuccessful search for his owner.

The person then returned home, and Bocephus was placed in the bedroom of a 14-year-old boy. The teen took the dog for a walk the next morning and was bit while removing the leash.

The post says the boy was treated at a clinic for minor injuries. Lt. Tim Myers says the dog will return to service after a 10-day quarantine, which is standard after a bite. Police don’t know how the dog got out.

