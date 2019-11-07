Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Russian and Syrian officials criticize US over Syrian camp

November 7, 2019 9:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Syria have accused the United States of preventing the evacuation of a camp for displaced in southern Syria.

Russian and Syrian officials said in a statement that the U.S. military has blocked efforts to disband the Rukban camp near the Jordanian border despite “inhumane conditions” there.

The statement, released on Thursday by the Russian Defense Ministry, charges that the U.S. opposition to the camp’s closure was driven by “the Americans’ political interests that have nothing to do with restoration of peace in Syria.”

The Rukban camp is located within a “deconfliction zone” set up by U.S. forces in the nearby Tanf military base.

Advertisement

Russia, a close ally of the Syrian government, has long blamed the U.S. for maintaining what Moscow sees as an “illegitimate presence” in Syria.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'