Government News
 
Safety board considers cause of jet’s fatal engine blow-out

November 19, 2019 9:53 am
 
The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting to consider the cause of a deadly engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight last year.

The incident killed a passenger who was blown partly out of the plane when a piece of the engine shattered the window next to her.

The safety board met Tuesday in Washington.

According to preliminary findings, a fan blade in one engine broke, starting a cascade of events that led to the engine blowing apart about 30,000 feet over Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old banker and mother of two, died from her injuries. Pilots were able to land the plane without serious injury to other passengers.

The incident led to more intensive inspections of fan blades on certain engines made by CFM International.

