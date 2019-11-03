Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

San Francisco: Mayor has easy reelection; vaping on ballot

November 3, 2019 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor faces an easy reelection Tuesday, but she also has a hefty list of problems to solve, including a homelessness crisis, drug epidemic and a housing shortfall.

London Breed, the former president of the Board of Supervisors, narrowly won a special June 2018 election to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Tuesday’s ballot also includes a measure put on the ballot by electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs to overturn a citywide ban on e-cigarette sales.

San Francisco-based Juul spent $12 million on Proposition C before pulling financial support for it in September.

Advertisement

The measure would regulate sales to youth but allow sales to adults, unlike the city ordinance that prohibits all sales.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Opponents say the proposition would hurt efforts to curb youth vaping.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb