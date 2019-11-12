Listen Live Sports

Schiff updates list of impeachment probe witnesses

November 12, 2019 7:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced the witness schedule for next week’s open hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

— Tuesday, Nov. 19, morning: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.

— Tuesday, Nov. 19, afternoon: Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; Tim Morrison, a White House aide with the National Security Council.

— Wednesday, Nov. 20, morning: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.

— Wednesday, Nov. 20, afternoon: Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs; David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

— Thursday, Nov. 21, morning: Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia.

