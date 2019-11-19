Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Scuffles as protesters in Beirut block lawmakers’ path

November 19, 2019 1:50 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Scuffles have broken out in central Beirut as hundreds of anti-government protesters tried to prevent lawmakers from reaching Parliament.

The house was to meet on Tuesday for a legislative session despite opposition from protesters who are outraged at the delay in forming a new Cabinet. They have raised questions about the constitutionality of the session in the absence of a government.

Hundreds of young people blocked all entrances to the parliament building, vowing to disrupt the session. Scuffles with riot police broke out while women stood as barriers between the two sides to prevent clashes.

The session was scheduled to be held last Tuesday but was postponed by the Parliament speaker for security reasons amid the nationwide protests.

