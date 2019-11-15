Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff calls deadly shooting at Airbnb rental a ‘bloodbath’

November 15, 2019 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are calling a shooting that left five dead during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental a “bloodbath.”

Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said Friday that he knows residents in the plush San Francisco suburb of Orinda are on edge after the massive party on Oct. 31 and wanted to provide an update.

Livingston said five people were wounded, which is one more than originally reported. Two of the dead were in different gangs.

Authorities arrested four men Thursday on suspicion of murder and a fifth on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime. Livingston said the fifth man promoted the party on social media.

Advertisement

He said authorities haven’t determined a motive but that two victims had guns.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted