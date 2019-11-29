Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sheriff: Florida deputy kills suicidal armed man

November 29, 2019 7:09 pm
 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is dead after calling 911 to report an armed man outside his home and then pointing a gun at the responding deputy.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference that 60-year-old Kenneth Layton’s Friday morning death was the result of a “suicide by cop” situation.

Judd says Layton made an emergency call, claiming a man with a gun was banging on the door of his Lakeland home. When Deputy Chad Nichols arrived at the home, he reported seeing Layton holding a handgun. When Layton pointed the gun at Nichols, Judd says the deputy fired once, hitting Layton in the chest.

Officials say Layton died at the scene.

Judd says Layton’s wife died earlier this year, and they’re investigating whether that contributed to his actions Friday.

