The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sheriff: Halloween night ‘multiple shooting’ in N California

November 1, 2019 6:36 am
 
ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in Northern California says it’s investigating a “multiple shooting” on Halloween night.

One local media outlet is reporting fatalities, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before midnight Thursday that it’s working with the Orinda police department on the investigation. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.

