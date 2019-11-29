Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Shootings suspect walks into police station covered in blood

November 29, 2019 1:58 pm
 
1 min read
      

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a pair of deadly shootings hours apart was charged with murder on Friday, a day after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood and allegedly told people in the lobby that “I know I committed two murders.”

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson charged 27-year-old Torry Andre Upchurch with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm all related to the killings.

Earle Key Jr, 17, of Jefferson City, was killed in the first shooting, reported around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Upchurch reportedly knocked on the front door of the apartment where Key, whom Upchurch is believed to have known, was staying, according to a probable cause statement from the Jefferson City Police Department. Upchurch allegedly shot Key in the face with a 9mm handgun when he opened the door, killing him instantly.

Advertisement

Police responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to another shooting a few miles away. They found 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook of Columbia dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and her car missing.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

A witness told officers that Hill-Cook and Upchurch had been in a romantic relationship for the past few months, according to the probable cause statement. The witness also said Upchurch had been upset with Hill-Cook for wanting to assist the witness with her belongings and child.

According to the witness, Upchurch told Hill-Cook to “stay in the car” before he eventually pulled out a handgun and fired, striking Hill-Cook numerous times. Upchurch reportedly fled in in her car before officers arrived.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea