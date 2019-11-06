Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Somali who was target of threats wins US municipal election

November 6, 2019 10:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A city in Maine that is home to thousands of African newcomers has elected a Somali American to its city council.

Safiya Khalid (sah-FEE’-yah kah-LEED’) soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council.

She says her victory is proof that “community organizers beat internet trolls.”

The 23-year-old Khalid was subject of social media criticism and threats, much of it originating outside Maine.

Advertisement

A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was 15 and an audio recording of a local Democratic leader taunting her opponent were featured in the attacks.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Somalis fleeing war and famine began settling two decades ago in Maine’s second-largest city. Lewiston is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit