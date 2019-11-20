Listen Live Sports

South Korea says seized vessels released by Yemen’s rebels

November 20, 2019 8:17 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says Iran-backed rebels fighting in Yemen have released three foreign vessels they seized earlier this week south of the Red Sea, freeing 16 crew members.

The ministry statement Wednesday said the vessels — two belonging to South Korea and one to Saudi Arabia — had been captured by Houthi rebels on their way to the Saudi port of Jizan. Two South Korean nationals were among those set free.

The Saudi-owned al-Arabia TV also reported the release.

Yemen’s Houthis said they had detained the vessels for entering Yemeni waters, and routed them to the Red Sea province of Hodeida.

The Houthis have frequently targeted oil tankers and military ships belonging to Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners, which have been fighting in Yemen’s war since 2015.

