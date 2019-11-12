Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spanish king, Cuban president meet in Havana

November 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAVANA (AP) — Spanish King Felipe VI and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel have met at the start of the first modern state visit to Cuba by a member of the royal family that once ruled the Caribbean island.

The king and Queen Letizia began their official activities Tuesday morning by offering a wreath at a monument to José Martí, a hero of Cuba’s 19th century fight for independence from Spain.

After their meeting in Cuba’s Palace of the Revolution, the king and president signed an agreement whose details were not immediately disclosed.

The queen and Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta then toured colonial Old Havana.

Advertisement

The trip has sparked criticism in Spain from right-wing politicians and conservative-leaning newspapers over a trip seen as a step forward for normal relations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes