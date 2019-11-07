Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Speaker Cox won’t seek leadership post in reshaped House

November 7, 2019 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox says new blood is needed to lead Republicans after the GOP lost its two-decade old majority in the House of Delegates.

Cox said in a letter to fellow Republicans on Wednesday that he won’t seek a leadership post when the caucus meets later this month.

Republicans are set to pick party leaders after Democrats took control of the House and Senate for the first time in more than two decades in Tuesday’s legislative elections.

Cox has served three decades in the House and spent one term as speaker. He won a hard-fought race against a well-funded Democrat this year.

Advertisement

Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'