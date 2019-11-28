Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
State Police: Driver arrested after trooper sees pot in car

November 28, 2019
 
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say a woman who asked for directions to get around a multi-vehicle crash has been charged after a state trooper saw marijuana in the vehicle.

The Virginia State Police says 34-year-old Samantha Markos, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested Thursday. The agency says she is facing charges of reckless driving and distribution of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities say troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 495 when one of them stopped Markos to keep her from driving into the scene. They say the trooper saw marijuana inside Markos’ vehicle when she asked for directions to get around the crash.

Authorities say 3.5 ounces of marijuana and drug-infused edibles were found in the vehicle.

Markos was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

