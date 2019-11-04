Listen Live Sports

Steyer aide on leave after access of Harris’ volunteer data

November 4, 2019 8:38 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials with billionaire activist Tom Steyer’s South Carolina campaign say an aide is on leave following the mistaken access of volunteer data collected by rival Kamala Harris.

Steyer’s campaign says Dwane Sims was placed on leave following the data access.

Last month, Sims was announced as Steyer’s South Carolina deputy political director. He previously worked as data director for the South Carolina Democratic Party, a role in which he would have had access to proprietary campaign data.

State party officials say they worked with national party officials to disable the account.

Monday night, Steyer’s campaign accused state party officials of pushing the story due to their own frustrations that Sims left his post to work for the campaign.

The Post and Courier of Charleston first reported the aide’s leave.

