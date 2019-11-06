Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Stuck on US terror list, Sudan turns to wealthy Gulf for aid

November 6, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s reformist prime minister has repeatedly urged the West to end his country’s international pariah status, arguing it’s the only way to save the nation’s three-month-old democratic transition from a plunging economy.

Abdallah Hamdok, who came to power following a power-sharing deal between protesters and the military that removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir from power, said in September he was expecting a “big breakthrough” that would remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and unlocking desperately needed foreign aid.

But nothing changed — except that Hamdok is now turning to two wealthy Gulf Arab monarchies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to secure the funds to keep his government afloat. Both countries are known for bankrolling military rulers in Egypt, Libya and, previously, Sudan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term