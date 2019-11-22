Listen Live Sports

Supreme Court will hear case over no-fly list

November 22, 2019 12:21 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up the Trump administration’s bid to end a lawsuit filed by Muslim men who say they were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants.

The three foreign-born men claim in the lawsuit that their religious convictions led them to rebuff FBI agents who wanted them to inform on people in their Muslim communities. The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they are considered a threat.

The issue before the court is whether they can seek money damages from the agents under a 1993 federal religious freedom law.

The men have since been removed from the no-fly list.

Arguments probably will take place in March.

