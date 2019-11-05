Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Survivors outraged at idea fire victims lacked common sense

November 5, 2019 8:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A group representing bereaved families of a London apartment block fire that killed 72 people have reacted with outrage over comments by a senior member of Britain’s government suggesting the victims lacked common sense for following fire department advice to wait for help.

Grenfell United criticized House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments as “beyond disrespectful.” Rees-Mogg has apologized.

The group, named after the tower bock that caught fire in June 2017, says Rees-Mogg’s comments are “extremely painful and insulting to bereaved families.”

A report last week concluded that fewer people would have died had building been evacuated more quickly.

Advertisement

Inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick sharply criticized a fire department policy that led to residents being told to stay in their apartments rather than flee.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term