Suspect accused of firing at deputy in shootout identified

November 12, 2019 8:59 am
 
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have identified a man accused of grabbing a deputy’s gun and firing several shots, hitting the deputy’s holster.

News outlets report 28-year-old William Cody Grimes was involved in a crash Saturday with a stolen vehicle in Rural Retreat.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says Grimes assaulted the responding deputy and the two got into a struggle over the deputy’s gun before the shooting. The deputy ran back to his car and returned fire with his patrol rifle, hitting Grimes several times.

The suspect is still in the hospital. The deputy has been treated and released.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan says Virginia State Police is investigating.

Grimes is charged with attempted capital murder and other charges. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

