Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Syria’s Assad says ‘resistance’ will force US troops out

November 15, 2019 3:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad says the American presence in Syria will lead to armed “resistance” that will eventually force the U.S. troops to leave.

Assad spoke in an interview with Russia24 TV and Rossiya Segodnya news agency that was broadcast on Friday.

He says the Americans should remember the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and that “Syria will not be an exception.”

He didn’t elaborate.

Advertisement

U.S. officials said this week that Washington will leave about 600 troops in Syria to fight the Islamic State group.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the bulk of roughly 1,000 American troops from Syria drew bipartisan condemnation.

It came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Trump earlier he intended to carry out an operation to clear the Turkey-Syria border of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off