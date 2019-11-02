Listen Live Sports

Teacher accused of segregating students on political beliefs

November 2, 2019 6:54 pm
 
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina school officials are investigating a Spanish teacher who has been accused of segregating students based on their religious and political beliefs.

WNCN-TV reports that Johnston County Public Schools confirmed that South Johnston High School Spanish teacher Julia Lopp has been suspended with pay as the school and district investigate.

Lopp is accused of segregating students in her class based on their religious beliefs and whether or not they support abortion.

Superintendent Jim Causby called the incident “unfortunate” in a statement. He said it is “never appropriate” for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs.

Causby said he will review the findings of the investigation once it is completed and determine what final decisions need to be made.

___

Information from: WNCN-TV.

