Tech Data, Diplomat Pharmacy rise; Helmerich & Payne falls

November 29, 2019 2:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Tech Data Corp., up $15.89 to $144.89

Shares surged after Apollo Global Management raised its offer to buy the technology company to $145 per share in cash from $130.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., down 93 cents to $39.53

The petroleum contract drilling company fell with others in the oil industry as crude prices tumbled.

Walmart Inc., up 33 cents to $119.09

Big retailers turned in a mixed performance on Black Friday, the unofficial starting point for the industry’s busiest sales season of the year.

Nordstrom Inc., down 15 cents to $38.17

Shares of department stores generally struggled on Black Friday, continuing a weak run for mall-based clothing retailers as more customers opt to shop online.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., down 31 cents to $15.94

Shares of the company, which drills for natural gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, fell with the price of gas.

PG&E Corp., down 9 cents to $7.46

A U.S. bankruptcy court rejected the California utility’s latest attempt to change a law requiring it to pay for losses created by wildfires ignited by its equipment.

U.S. Steel Corp., down 81 cents to $13.12

Shares slumped following reports that a water pipe burst at the company’s steel mill in Gary, Indiana.

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., up 25 cents to $5.15

The company clawed back more of the sharp loss it suffered earlier this month when it raised doubts about its ability to continue as a “going concern.”

