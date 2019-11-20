Listen Live Sports

Thai court removes maverick politician from Parliament

November 20, 2019 3:36 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the maverick leader of a new political party that finished third in a general election in March violated election laws and cannot keep his seat in Parliament.

The court ruled Wednesday that Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, violated a regulation barring owners of media companies from running for Parliament.

The court rejected Thanathorn’s claim that he sold his holding in a media production company before the deadline needed to be a candidate.

The ruling had been expected. Thanathorn’s party has been a thorn in the side of Thailand’s conservative establishment, in whose favor the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked not only for its anti-military stance, but also because of its strong popularity.

