The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Border agents chased man before deadly gunbattle

November 4, 2019 7:03 pm
 
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting by a U.S. Border Patrol agent (all times local):

5 p.m.

New Mexico State Police say a man shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent was stopped because he was believed to have crossed the border illegally.

They say two Border Patrol agents approached a group of four people about a mile from the border and a chase began early Monday. Authorities say the suspect fired at the agents, but neither was injured.

One of the agents shot back, hitting the man, who died at a hospital.

A Border Patrol spokesman says the three other people in the group have been arrested. It’s unclear what charges they face.

The shooting happened in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

___

11:15 a.m.

Border Patrol officials say an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the agent encountered four people early Monday in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

One of them pulled a gun and shot at the agent, who fired back. No agents were hurt.

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the shooting by the agent, who is assigned to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

Border Patrol agents blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

The armed man died at a hospital. No other details have been released.

