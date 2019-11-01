Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Climate activist: Young people have most to lose

November 1, 2019 5:39 pm
 
2 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg as she visits California (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg says young people are rallying to fight climate change because their age leaves them with the most to lose from damage to the planet.

The 16-year-old Swedish girl recently accused international leaders of ignoring the dangers of global warming in a speech shared around the world.

She was in Los Angeles on Friday to lead hundreds of people in a march demanding that oil extraction be phased out in California because of its effect on the climate.

The rally was organized by the group Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles. Its leaders joined hundreds of people of all ages on a march to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s downtown office to press their demands.

Thunberg was expected to address the rally later in the day.

In a brief interview with The Associated Press, she said younger people have been energized by the movement “because we know what is at stake in a way that older people don’t.”

1:02 a.m.

The 16-year-old Swedish girl who accused international leaders of ignoring the dangers of global warming in a speech shared around the world is joining young fellow activists in Los Angeles for a protest aimed at getting California out of the oil-drilling business.

Greta Thunberg is the scheduled keynote speaker at Friday’s downtown rally organized by Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.

After a rally in front of City Hall, young protesters plan to march to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nearby office.

The protest is part of an effort to pressure the state to shut down oil extraction, especially in densely populated urban neighborhoods like those dotting Los Angeles and surrounding cities.

Eventually, organizers say, they’d like to see California, one of the nation’s largest oil-producing states, get out of the extraction business to reduce climate change.

