The Latest: Democrat wards off challenge from ex-delegate

A Democratic delegate has overcome a challenge from the Republican lawmaker she unseated two years ago.

Del. Wendy Gooditis beat Randy Minchew in Tuesday’s election to hold on to her seat representing parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Minchew challenged Gooditis after she defeated him in 2017. Gooditis, a real estate agent, was part of a wave of Democrats, mostly women, who swept into office amid voter displeasure with President Donald Trump.

Minchew, an attorney, previously represented the district for three terms.

