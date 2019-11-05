Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Democrat wards off challenge from ex-delegate

November 5, 2019 9:38 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia’s elections (all times local):

9:31 p.m.

A Democratic delegate has overcome a challenge from the Republican lawmaker she unseated two years ago.

Del. Wendy Gooditis beat Randy Minchew in Tuesday’s election to hold on to her seat representing parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Minchew challenged Gooditis after she defeated him in 2017. Gooditis, a real estate agent, was part of a wave of Democrats, mostly women, who swept into office amid voter displeasure with President Donald Trump.

Minchew, an attorney, previously represented the district for three terms.

