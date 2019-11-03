Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Evacuations lifted for Southern California fire

November 3, 2019 1:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Authorities have lifted all evacuations as firefighters make progress against a wildfire that sent thousands fleeing homes northwest of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Steve Kaufmann says crews on Sunday are battling hotspots and keeping an eye on lingering winds. But he says officials are “cautiously optimistic.”

Firefighters working in steep conditions have contained 50% of the blaze, which has burned nearly 15 square miles (39 sq. kilometers) of dry brush and timber.

The blaze began Oct. 31 during dry winds that fanned fires across the state.

In Northern California, a 121-square-mile (313-square-kilometer) fire in Sonoma County wine country is 76% contained.

___

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” the president tweeted.

Newsom didn’t immediately comment. However, the state controls just a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Last year Trump made a similar threat as wildfires devastated Malibu and Paradise, California — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended California’s wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough to help protect the state.

