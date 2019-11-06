Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Impeachment investigators release new transcript

November 6, 2019 1:53 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

House investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Democrats on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of testimony from William Taylor, a top diplomat to Ukraine who testified behind closed doors last month for more than 10 hours.

Taylor told impeachment investigators that Trump had been holding back military aid for Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family.

Democrats say that’s an improper quid pro quo. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

Taylor is scheduled to testify in public next week as Democrats hold the first public hearings on impeachment. Career State department official George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are also scheduled to appear.

11:32 a.m.

House Democrats have announced they’ll hold the first public hearings next week in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Three State Department officials will testify in hearings Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Schiff is leading the probe.

Schiff tweeted that top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career department official George Kent and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify. Yovanovitch was ousted in May at Trump’s direction.

All three have previously testified behind closed doors. The Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and his requests for politically motivated investigations as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country.

