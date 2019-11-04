Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pence stumps for Mississippi GOP gov nominee

November 4, 2019 2:40 pm
 
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the Mississippi governor’s race (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Hundreds cheered Vice President Mike Pence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as he called for voters to make Republican Tate Reeves the state’s next governor.

At times the rally Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi sounded like a rally for President Donald Trump. Reeves supporters jumped to their feet and shouted “four more years” when Pence relayed greetings from Trump.

Reeves is Mississippi's second-term lieutenant governor. He faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner succeeds term-limited Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Mississippi is having its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when the state’s last Democratic governor was unseated by a Republican.

12:02 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Mississippi the day before the state’s election to campaign for the Republican nominee for governor.

Pence and second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are set to appear at a rally Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Reeves faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors' groups.

Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors’ groups.

