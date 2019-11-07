Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: PG&E says power outage credits cost $65 billion

November 7, 2019 2:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s quarterly earnings (all times local):

11 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric is estimating it will cost the bankrupt utility $65 million to credit the 738,000 customers whose power was shut off last month to minimize the chances its outdated electricity lines would ignite a fire.

The San Francisco company disclosed the figure as part of a quarterly earnings report announcing it lost $1.6 billion from July through September.

Advertisement

Under pressure from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, PG&E agreed last week to give a $100 credit to each household and a $250 credit to each business affected by Oct. 9 blackouts.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

The $65 million cost to PG&E is lower than the total amount of billing credits that will be doled out because of tax benefits that the company can take.

___

6:40 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting substantial losses for the third quarter driven by catastrophic wildfires. The company anticipates those costs could escalate to as much as $6.3 billion.

The state’s largest utility on Thursday swung to a loss of $1.62 billion, after a profit of $564 million in the same period last year.

That’s a per-share loss of $3.06, or $1.11 when one-time costs are removed. Revenue was $4.43 billion.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The bankrupt company is facing criticism for blackouts intended to limit wildfires, but that have left millions without power.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called PG&E CEO Bill Johnson into a closed-door meeting Tuesday.

___

Some of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'