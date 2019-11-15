Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police involved in shooting were off-duty

November 15, 2019 4:17 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting near a cluster of bars and restaurants in Charlotte (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Police say two officers involved in a fatal shooting in North Carolina’s biggest city were working off-duty in uniform when they responded to a fight in an area known for its bars.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release saying the fight between at least two people began around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the Epicentre bar and restaurant complex.

The department said the police involved in the shooting were Officer Kevin Lovell and Officer Shane Mathews. Each has about 6 years of experience on the force.

Police say 33-year-old Treon McCoy was killed in the shooting. Another person was wounded. It’s not clear who fired the shots that hit them.

Police media staff didn’t immediately respond to a question about the officers’ and victim’s race.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities say a police officer was involved in a fatal shooting at an entertainment complex in North Carolina’s biggest city.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a tweet that an officer was involved in the shooting early Friday that left one person dead and another hospitalized with non life-threatening wounds. Police said no officers were injured. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else fired a weapon.

Police said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Epicentre complex of bars and restaurants in the heart of Charlotte’s Uptown business district. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Police said traffic in the area was impacted for several hours.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to probe the shooting.

