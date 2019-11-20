Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Prosecutor says Pugh betrayed the public trust

November 20, 2019 11:10 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the federal indictment filed against former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh (all times local):

11 a.m.

Maryland’s U.S. attorney says a federal indictment alleging tax and fire fraud charges against former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh illustrate “a betrayal of the public trust.”

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur announced an 11-count indictment against Pugh in Baltimore on Wednesday.

She’s accused of using proceeds from a self-published book sold to nonprofits and foundations to fund straw donations to her political campaign and for renovations on a home.

Pugh resigned in early May after authorities began probing whether she arranged bulk sales of “Healthy Holly” books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Hur says there are many victims in the case, including taxpayers and the people of Baltimore, who expect and deserve integrity from their public officials.

8:30 a.m.

The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore who resigned amid investigations into deals to sell her self-published children’s books has been charged with fraud and tax evasion.

An 11-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses Catherine Pugh of abusing her office for personal gain.

Pugh resigned in early May after authorities began probing whether she arranged bulk sales of “Healthy Holly” books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

