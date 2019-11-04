Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Protesters clash with Iraqi forces on bridge

November 4, 2019 9:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on the anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):

5 p.m.

Clashes have erupted on a third major bridge in central Baghdad as security forces try to keep anti-government protesters from crossing the Tigris River in the direction of the Green Zone, where the government is headquartered.

Dozens of protesters could be seen running through the streets, some of them carrying wounded people, as gunshots echoed in the background. Protesters could be seen throwing rocks at security forces, who deployed an armored vehicle with a water cannon.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how many protesters were wounded.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Protesters also approached the headquarters of state-run Iraqi TV.

Tens of thousands of Iraqis have demonstrated in central Baghdad and across mostly Shiite southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the overthrow of the political system. The protests are fueled by anger at widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.

Security forces have killed more than 250 people in two waves of protests since early October.

___

10:30 a.m.

Iraqi security officials say three protesters were killed and 19 were wounded during an attack the previous night on the Iranian Consulate in the Shiite holy city of Karbala in southern Iraq.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations on Monday. They say seven policemen were also wounded.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters attacked the consulate, scaling the concrete barriers ringing the building to bring down the Iranian flag and replace it with the Iraqi flag. The protesters also lobbed molotov cocktails into the consulate grounds, setting off fires.

Anti-government protests in Baghdad, Karbala and other southern Iraqi cities have often turned violent, with security forces opening fire and protesters torching government buildings and headquarters of Iran-backed militias.

More than 250 people have been killed so far.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president