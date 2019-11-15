Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Protesters leaving Hong Kong university campus

November 15, 2019 4:08 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

5 p.m.

Protesters who barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university this week have begun to leave.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are leaving, and where they might go next.

Earlier, they cleared one lane in each direction of a road they had blocked while demanding that the government commit to going forward with local elections on Nov. 24.

Students and other protesters have taken over major campuses in Hong Kong, building barricades and stockpiling gasoline bombs and other weapons.

11 a.m.

Protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university have partially cleared a road they were blocking and are demanding the government commit to holding local elections on Nov. 24.

A masked protester at the Chinese University of Hong Kong announced early Friday that the government has 24 hours to meet the demand.

Public broadcaster RTHK said that one lane of the Tolo Highway was cleared in both directions, but the government had not yet reopened it to traffic.

Anti-government protests have riven Hong Kong for more than five months. Pro-democracy activists say the government may use the violence as a reason to cancel the elections.

