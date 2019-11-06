The Latest: San Francisco mayor appears coasting to victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on election races for San Francisco (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed appears to be coasting to victory while a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales seems destined for defeat in municipal elections.

Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, Breed was tens of thousands of votes ahead of her five challengers.

Her opponents are little-known and Breed had been expected to handily win her first four-year term.

She’s been in office since winning a special election last year following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Voters are roundly rejecting Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. San Francisco-based Juul dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support two months ago.

In early results, the measure is losing.

1:54 p.m.

Tuesday’s ballot for San Francisco voters includes a race for mayor and a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.

Mayor London Breed faces five little-known candidates and is bound to win her first four-year term.

She has been in office since winning a special June 2018 election following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Voters are also taking up Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The measure would overturn a new city law to ban sales of e-cigarettes until they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Juul is based in San Francisco and dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support for the proposal in September.

San Francisco has about 500,000 registered voters.

