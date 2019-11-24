The Latest: Suspect in custody in Alabama sheriff’s death

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff (all times local):

1:35 a.m.

State authorities have taken a suspect in the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff into custody.

Authorities say Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed Saturday night at a gas station. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an emergency alert seeking 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.

While the alert didn’t mention the shooting, state law enforcement authorities on the scene confirmed to news outlets that Johnson was wanted in connection with the shooting at the QV station. The alert was canceled early Sunday, with a note saying Johnson was in custody.

A Montgomery Advertiser reporter on the scene tweeted that Johnson walked up to the shooting scene just after midnight with a firearm in hand and was taken into custody.

12:25 a.m.

Police have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff at a gas station.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams had been “tragically killed” in the line of duty. State law enforcement authorities had issued what they called an “emergency BLUE alert” saying they were seeking an 18-year-old man last seen at a QV gas station in the area around the time of the shooting.

The commander of the state troopers’ Montgomery post, Steve Jarrett, later confirmed the shooting took place at the QV station and that the person sought was a suspect in Williams’ death. That person has been identified as William Chase Johnson.

Lowndes County is just southwest of Montgomery. Williams was first elected sheriff in 2010.

