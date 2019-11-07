Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump says calls foundation case “harassment”

November 7, 2019 7:55 pm
 
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a civil lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a civil settlement over abuses at his charitable foundation was the result of years of “politically motivated harassment.”

A judge Thursday ordered Trump to pay $2 million to several charities as a fine for misusing his foundation to further his political and business interests.

In a legal filing, Trump acknowledged violations including allowing his presidential campaign staff to improperly coordinate with the foundation during the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses.

But in a statement issued Thursday evening, Trump defended himself.

He said he was “perhaps the only person in history” who had given millions of dollars to charity and been “attacked by the political hacks in New York State.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the court’s decision a “major victory.”

___

2:40 p.m.

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

The Trump Foundation said after the ruling Thursday that money raised by the penalty will go to several charities, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the United Negro College Fund.

It called the lawsuit politically motivated, but said it was glad the matter was resolved.

New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James says the court’s decision was a “major victory.” She had initially been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president.

___

1:50 p.m.

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla on Thursday also signed off on an agreement to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Trump’s lawyer.

New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.

