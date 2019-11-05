Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Virginia election a test of anti-Trump fervor

November 5, 2019 8:58 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia’s legislative elections (all times local):

9 a.m.

Virginian residents are voting to decide which party should control the statehouse in a widely watched contest that will test how voters feel about President Donald Trump and his possible impeachment.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in what’s become a marquee warm up for the 2020 election cycle.

Republicans currently have a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.

Democrats are hoping to take total control of the statehouse and Executive Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam says a vote for Democrats is a vote for common sense gun safety legislation, adequately funded schools, more access to early childhood education, and a pay raise for working families.

