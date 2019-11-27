Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tibetans say the Dalai Lama should choose his successor

November 27, 2019 8:10 am
 
< a min read
      

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — More than 150 Tibetan religious leaders say their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, should have the sole authority to choose his successor.

A resolution adopted by the leaders at a conference on Wednesday says the Tibetan people will not recognize a candidate chosen by the Chinese government for political ends.

The spat over the Dalai Lama’s successor — and its implications for who will lead Tibetan Buddhism — is one of the biggest points of contention in the long-running feud between the exiled spiritual leader and Beijing.

The 84-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India during a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has been living in Dharmsala in northern India.

Advertisement

The Dalai Lama’s successor is traditionally located by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established