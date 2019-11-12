Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Top Democrat assails Trump’s $16B trade bailout for farmers

November 12, 2019 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A top Democrat says President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly picks winners and losers, pitting the South against the North and small farms against wealthy producers.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan, is the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She says Trump’s trade agenda has irreparably harmed farmers.

She leveled the charges Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The letter is signed by 14 other Democratic senators, accompanied by a 12-page report. It’s one of the sharpest congressional critiques yet of the Market Facilitation Program.

Stabenow asked Perdue to improve the program before more payments go out.

Advertisement

The Agriculture Department defends the program, saying payments are based on trade damage, not region or farm size.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes