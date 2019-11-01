Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump fires up religious critics with job for televangelist

November 1, 2019 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ascension of Paula White as an official member of Donald Trump’s White House highlights how closely the president is relying on his evangelical Christian inner circle as he fights an impeachment probe during his reelection bid.

White’s hiring also gives liberal evangelicals a new opening to challenge his administration’s mingling of religion and policymaking.

The televangelist has sparked division over her association with the so-called “prosperity gospel,” an assertion that God rewards believers with personal and financial success. White will be an adviser to Trump’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative, according to a White House official.

White was the subject of a GOP investigation into her finances. That profile makes her a compelling symbol for liberal Christians appealing to religious Americans who do not align with Trump’s broader agenda.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb