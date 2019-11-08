Listen Live Sports

Trump lawyers to ask high court to hear tax case by Thursday

November 8, 2019 5:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump say they’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court by Thursday to hear an appeal of rulings saying New York state prosecutors can obtain his tax records.

Lawyers for Trump and the state prosecutor said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero Friday that they can fully brief the matter no later than Nov. 25 if the high court agrees to review rulings against Trump by Marrero and an appeals court. That schedule would let the Supreme Court decide the case in its current term.

Marrero signed an order preventing Trump’s tax records since 2011 from being turned over by his accounting company until appeals are resolved.

The criminal probe pertains in part to payments made to silence two women who claimed affairs with Trump.

