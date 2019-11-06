Listen Live Sports

Trump spotlights confirmation of 150-plus federal judges

November 6, 2019 3:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating his administration’s success in getting more than 150 federal judicial nominees confirmed by the Senate.

The White House says 112 nominees have been confirmed to district courts and 43 to appeals courts, in additional to two justices on the Supreme Court.

The Senate is close to confirming the 44th appeals court judge. It’s a benchmark that means he’ll have filled one-quarter of such judgeships in under three years in office.

President Barack Obama nominated 55 circuit judges who were confirmed over eight years.

Trump has mocked Obama for leaving him with many judicial vacancies. But advocacy groups say Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republicans were responsible for confirmations grinding nearly to a halt in Democrat Obama’s final two years in office.

