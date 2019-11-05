Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tucson to decide whether to be Arizona’s only sanctuary city

November 5, 2019 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson voters are deciding whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city.

The measure known as Proposition 205 is on the ballot Tuesday in Arizona’s second most populous city.

Supporters say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they’re valued and protected.

It comes amid fierce anger on the left at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

Advertisement

The Democratic City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Both sides say the measure is likely to end up in court if it’s approved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president