The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Blast in Syrian town held by Turkey-backed gunmen kills 3

November 23, 2019 5:18 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — A car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town along the border with Turkey on Saturday killing at least 3 people, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said more than 20 people were injured in the explosion in an industrial zone of Tal Abyad. Turkish troops and Turkey-backed fighters captured the city from Kurdish-led fighters in October.

The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack.

Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.

Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in Syria’s north, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Ankara views those Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

The same Kurdish fighters were the United States’ main partner in combating the Islamic State group in Syria.

