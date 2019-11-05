Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey says Kurdish fighters still remain near Syrian border

November 5, 2019 5:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SURUC, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and the U.S. to keep to their promises to ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters pull out of Syrian borders areas with Turkey.

Erdogan says the Kurdish fighters are still present in several areas.

Erdogan also said on Tuesday that Turkish troops are being attacked by some Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas they had retreated to, adding that Turkey would not “remain a spectator” to these assaults.

Two cease-fire agreements — brokered by the U.S. and Russia— halted Turkey’s military offensive into Syria to allow for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometers, about 19 miles, away from the border.

Advertisement

Erdogan’s spoke as Turkish and Russian troops carried out their second joint patrols in northeast Syria under a deal reached with Moscow.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president