UN calls for talks to end Bolivia crisis as death toll rises

November 17, 2019 9:08 pm
 
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian official says a U.N. envoy is urging the government of the Andean country’s interim president and supporters of self-exiled leader Evo Morales to begin talks on resolving a crisis that has already claimed 23 lives and is causing food shortages.

Presidency Minister Jerjes Justiniano said Sunday that the negotiations proposed by envoy Jean Arnault would involve lawmakers from Morales’ political party, mobilized groups and representatives of interim leader Jeanine Áñez and be mediated by the United Nations and the Roman Catholic Church. No date has been set for talks.

Áñez declared herself president after Morales resigned Nov. 10 after weeks of protests against him over disputed election results. Morales’ supporters took to the streets after he quit under pressure from the military and are demanding he return home.

