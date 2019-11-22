Listen Live Sports

UN envoy to Yemen says momentum to end the war is building

November 22, 2019 12:21 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen says the momentum to end the war in Yemen is building.

Martin Griffiths pointed to a nearly 80% drop in airstrikes nationwide in the last two weeks, a strengthened cease-fire in the key port of Hodeida and the beginning of the kind of leadership needed to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest country.

He told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that these actions since infighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and separatists in Yemen’s south in August “are beginning to produce results.”

He said the major reduction in airstrikes compared with the two previous weeks indicated “a reduction in the tempo of the war, and perhaps a move towards an overall cease-fire.”

